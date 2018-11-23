Listen Live Sports

Georgia rapper Jeezy helps family whose home burned down

November 23, 2018 8:10 am
 
MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A rapper from Georgia served Thanksgiving dinner to a Marietta family who lost their home to a fire and then he promised to help them with housing.

WSB-TV reports Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Jenkins, offered to pay the Natt family’s hotel bill for the rest of the year. Victoria Natt says her family woke up one night last week to their home covered in flames.

She says she escaped unharmed along with her husband, Tavares Natt, and their 14 children. Natt says her family is staying in a hotel until they can find another home.

Jeezy catered Thanksgiving dinner at a Natt family member’s house and said his actions were “what Atlanta’s all about.”

A crowdfunding website says more than $27,000 has been raised to help the family.

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

