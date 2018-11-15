Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Golden Globes group gives $300,000 to wildfire victims

November 15, 2018 5:16 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is giving $300,000 to help the victims of California’s deadly wildfires.

The organization best known for creating and organizing the Golden Globe Awards on Thursday announced the donation to four organizations that also include money for victims and families of last week’s mass shooting in Southern California.

The funds will go to the victims of the fires in Northern and Southern California. The fires started last week and together have killed at least 59 people, destroyed thousands of homes and prompted the evacuation of hundreds of thousands.

The association formed in 1943 and started the Golden Globes a year later.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It frequently hands out grants, usually to organizations related to the entertainment industry.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized