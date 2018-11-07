Listen Live Sports

GOP candidate called ‘Bigfoot erotica’ devotee wins race

November 7, 2018 3:32 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Despite being labeled a “devotee of Bigfoot erotica,” a Republican candidate won a closely watched congressional race in Virginia.

Denver Riggleman won handily over Democrat Leslie Cockburn (COE’-birn) in Tuesday’s race for the 5th District.

During the campaign, Cockburn leveled an unusual allegation . The former investigative journalist and “60 Minutes” producer said Riggleman was unfit for office after a chapter of a book he authored about Bigfoot was published online.

Riggleman said he wrote the book — “The Mating Habits of Bigfoot and Why Women Want Him” — as a joke among friends.

Riggleman’s win keeps the 5th District in the hands of the GOP. The Air Force veteran and distillery owner announced his candidacy after incumbent Republican Tom Garrett announced he is an alcoholic and ended his re-election bid.

