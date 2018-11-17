Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

November 17, 2018 6:23 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Reps.-elect Deb Haaland, D-N.M., Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa., Donna Shalala, D-Fla., Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., and Lauren Underwood, D-Ill.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Haaland, Houlahan; Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; Reps.-elect Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, and Joe Neguse, D-Colo.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; Haaland, Houlahan, Crenshaw.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — President Donald Trump.

