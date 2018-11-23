Listen Live Sports

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

November 23, 2018 7:07 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah; Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; billionaire Tom Steyer, a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Angus King, I-Maine; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

