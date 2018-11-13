Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Hachette Book Group lays off around 2 dozen employees

November 13, 2018 10:41 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Around two dozen employees will be laid off in a re-organization at Hachette Book Group.

The publisher announced Tuesday that various imprints would be consolidated and merged, ranging from the religious imprint FaithWords to the feminist Seal Press. Among those leaving are Hachette Books publisher Mauro DiPreta.

In a statement Tuesday, the publisher said it wanted to “focus resources” in areas of growth and to “improve” its ability for future investment. Authors at Hachette Book Group include J.K. Rowling, David Sedaris and James Patterson.

The layoffs come just days after parent company Lagardere announced a “sparkling” third quarter for Hachette Book Group, with sales up 5.1 percent over the same period a year ago. Lagardere also reported sharp declines in other countries.

