Heidi Klum channels ‘Shrek’ character for Halloween

November 1, 2018 8:35 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Heidi Klum might have a tinge of green one day after Halloween.

The supermodel and TV personality dressed as Princess Fiona from “Shrek” for her 19th annual Halloween party on Wednesday. But she didn’t buy a costume off the shelf.

The 45-year-old posted her hours-long transformation on Instagram, including the use of prosthetics and lots of olive-green makeup.

Her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz, dressed as Shrek.

Klum is known for wearing elaborate costumes at the party.

