J Balvin has everything to gain at this year’s Latin Grammys

November 15, 2018 2:25 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — J Balvin has everything to gain at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards.

The Colombian reggaeton star leads all nominees ahead of Thursday’s ceremony with eight nods, including two for record of the year, one for album of the year and another for his hit version of “Mi Gente” with Willy William and featuring Beyonce.

Spanish sensation Rosalia is next with five nominations. Her flamenco and trap hit “Malamente” is up for record and song of the year, as well as best urban fusion/performance, best alternative song and best short form music video.

The 19th Latin Grammys will air live at 8 p.m. ET on Univision from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

