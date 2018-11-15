Judge denies peace order against Baltimore concertmaster

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s concertmaster remains suspended even as a judge denied a peace order against him.

The Baltimore Sun reports a judge on Tuesday denied the peace order granted last week after a Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra employee accused Jonathan Carney of threatening her. But the BSO announced Tuesday that Carney’s suspension will continue through Sunday, citing his “unprofessional manner and exercising poor judgment.”

Carney’s attorney, Neil J. Ruther, says they feel “vindicated” by the judge’s. But the woman’s attorney, Charles Curlett, says Carney’s comments were “threatening, intimidating and grossly inappropriate” even if he isn’t a continuing threat.

Carney is the subject of a sexual harassment complaint filed this year in which BSO principal oboist Katherine Needleman says he’s retaliated against her since she rejected him for sex in 2005.

