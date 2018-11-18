Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin confirm marriage on Instagram

November 18, 2018 3:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are confirming their long rumored marriage. On Instagram, at least.

The 24-year-old Canadian singer posted a picture on Instagram earlier this week of him holding hands with the 21-year-old model with the caption: “My wife is awesome.”

Baldwin followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”

The young couple got engaged this summer in the Bahamas after about a month of dating. Bieber also confirmed that via Instagram. He posted a photo of Baldwin kissing him and called her the love of his life.

Advertisement

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin. Bieber released his last album, “Purpose,” in 2015.

Bieber’s manager didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team