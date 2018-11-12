Listen Live Sports

Correction: Lin-Manuel Miranda story

November 12, 2018 9:50 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — In a story Nov. 11 about the MacDowell artist colony’s annual Chairman’s Evening, The Associated Press reported erroneously that “Hamilton” playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda would be speaking at the event in Manhattan next month with visual artist Carrie Mae Weems. Playwright Tony Kushner will be appearing with Weems.

A corrected version of the story is below:

NEW YORK (AP) — “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner and prize-winning visual artist Carrie Mae Weems are set for a public chat next month.

Kushner and Weems will appear together Dec. 4 at the annual “Chairman’s Evening” of the MacDowell artist colony.

The event will be held at the High Line Hotel in Manhattan and will be moderated by MacDowell chair Michael Chabon, the Pulitzer Prize winning novelist.

Chairman’s evenings feature artists from different media in conversation.

Previous chairman’s evenings have included Paul Simon, Martin Scorsese and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

