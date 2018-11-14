List of winners at the 2018 Country Music Association Awards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Complete list of winners from the 2018 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

— Entertainer of the year: Keith Urban

— Female vocalist of the year: Carrie Underwood

— Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton

Advertisement

— New artist of the year: Luke Combs

— Album of the year: “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves

— Song of the year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

— Single of the year: “Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

— Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion

— Musical event of the year: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney

— Music video of the year “Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

— Musician of the year: Mac McAnally (guitar)

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.