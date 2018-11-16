Listen Live Sports

List of winners of 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards

November 16, 2018 12:56 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some of the winners of the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday in Las Vegas:

— Album of the year: “¡México por siempre!” Luis Miguel

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Telefonia,” Jorge Drexler

— Record of the year: “Telefonia,” Jorge Drexler

— New artist: Karol G

— Contemporary pop album: “F.A.M.E.” Maluma

— Urban music album: “Vibras,” J Balvin

— Urban song: “Dura,” Daddy Yankee, Urbani Mota Cedeño, Juan G. Rivera Vázquez and Luis Jorge Romero, songwriters (Daddy Yankee)

— Best urban fusion-performance: “Malamente,” Rosalía

— Traditional pop vocal album: “Hazte sentir,” Laura Pausini

— Best Norteña Album: Calibre 50 and Los Ángeles (tie)

— Best singer-songwriter album: “Salvavidas de Hielo,” Jorge Drexler

— Rock album: “Expectativas,” Bunbury

— Alternative album: “Claroscura,” Aterciopelados

— Alternative song: “Malamente,” Antón Alvarez Alfaro, Pablo Diaz-Reixa and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)

— Salsa album: “25/7,” Victor Manuelle

— Folk album: “Musas (un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos), Vol. 2,” Natalia Lafourcade

— Latin jazz album: “Naturaleza universal,” Hermeto Pascoal and Big Band

— Person of the year: Mana

__

Complete list available at www.latingrammy.com

