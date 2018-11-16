List of winners of 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Some of the winners of the 19th annual Latin Grammy Awards, presented Thursday in Las Vegas:
— Album of the year: “¡México por siempre!” Luis Miguel
— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Telefonia,” Jorge Drexler
— Record of the year: “Telefonia,” Jorge Drexler
— New artist: Karol G
— Contemporary pop album: “F.A.M.E.” Maluma
— Urban music album: “Vibras,” J Balvin
— Urban song: “Dura,” Daddy Yankee, Urbani Mota Cedeño, Juan G. Rivera Vázquez and Luis Jorge Romero, songwriters (Daddy Yankee)
— Best urban fusion-performance: “Malamente,” Rosalía
— Traditional pop vocal album: “Hazte sentir,” Laura Pausini
— Best Norteña Album: Calibre 50 and Los Ángeles (tie)
— Best singer-songwriter album: “Salvavidas de Hielo,” Jorge Drexler
— Rock album: “Expectativas,” Bunbury
— Alternative album: “Claroscura,” Aterciopelados
— Alternative song: “Malamente,” Antón Alvarez Alfaro, Pablo Diaz-Reixa and Rosalía, songwriters (Rosalía)
— Salsa album: “25/7,” Victor Manuelle
— Folk album: “Musas (un homenaje al folclore latinoamericano en manos de Los Macorinos), Vol. 2,” Natalia Lafourcade
— Latin jazz album: “Naturaleza universal,” Hermeto Pascoal and Big Band
— Person of the year: Mana
__
Complete list available at www.latingrammy.com
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.