Miami stadium could rise from ruins under restoration plan

MIAMI (AP) — The City of Miami is investing $42 million into the decaying Marine Stadium in the hopes of restoring it to its former glory as a world-class venue.

Officials condemned the modernist concrete structure in 1992 after engineers found cracks in its foundation.

It now sits abandoned behind a fenced-off slice of land south of downtown Miami.

The stadium was once home to world-class speedboat races, sold-out rock concerts and boxing matches.

Advertisement

David Snow is Miami’s chief of urban design. He says while previous renovation attempts failed amid budget concerns and fruitless political negotiations, this time officials have the wherewithal to see the renovation succeed.

In fact, he says, the city has already hired a design team. The stadium was built in 1963.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.