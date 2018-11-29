Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Mom: Airline agent mocked 5-year-old girl’s ‘Abcde’ name

November 29, 2018 11:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A woman says a Southwest Airlines agent in Southern California mocked her 5-year-old daughter’s ‘Abcde’ name when they were preparing to board a flight home to Texas.

KABC-TV reported late Wednesday that Traci Redford accused a gate agent at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport of laughing at her daughter’s name and posting a photo of her boarding pass on social media.

The girl’s name is spelled with the first five letters of the alphabet and is pronounced “AHB-sih-dee.”

Redford says the family was pre-boarding because her daughter has epilepsy.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

She says she asked the agent to stop and that someone saw the social media post and notified Southwest.

Southwest issued a statement apologizing to the family. The airline says it has followed up with the employee.

___

This version corrects that the girl’s name is Abcde, not Abdce.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor