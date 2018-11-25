Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

‘Morning Joe’ hosts Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski marry

November 25, 2018 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” are now co-hosts and spouses.

The network says the couple wed Saturday in a small ceremony attended by family and friends in Washington.

They tied the knot at the National Archives with U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, of Maryland, officiating.

Scarborough and Brzezinski announced their engagement in May 2017. They don’t talk a lot about their personal relationship on air but have relaxed about it over time.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a September talk in New York for her book “Know Your Value,” Brzezinski teased that the wedding was coming up and that it was “going to be awesome.”

This is Scarborough’s third marriage and Brzezinski’s second.

Vanity Fair was first to report the wedding.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|4 2018 Public Sector Innovation Summit
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US service members honor George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1942: FDR orders end to Works Progress Administration