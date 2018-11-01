Neil Young acknowledges he and Daryl Hannah are married

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hey hey, my my, Neil Young is calling Daryl Hannah his wife.

The 72-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and the 57-year-old “Splash” actress had been utterly mum on the subject of their marriage since reports that they wed in California in August.

But Young said in a pro-gun-control post on his website Wednesday featuring a new performance of his 1970 song “Ohio” that “My wife Daryl and I put this video together.”

The couple’s representatives didn’t reply to requests for comment.

It’s the third marriage for Young and the first for Hannah, who had previous relationships with Jackson Browne and John F. Kennedy Jr.

She wrote and directed the Netflix movie “Paradox,” starring Young, earlier this year.

Young’s hits include “Hey Hey, My My” and “Heart of Gold.”

