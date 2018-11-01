Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Netflix to give 3 films an exclusive run in theaters

November 1, 2018 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix will give three films an exclusive run in theaters before making them available on its streaming service.

Up until now, Netflix has steadfastly insisted on releasing films in theaters only simultaneously with their streaming premiere. Netflix’s major pivot will give a handful of its most anticipated movies a stand-alone run in a relatively small number of theaters. Major chains still refuse to screen films that don’t adhere to an exclusive 90-day window.

Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma,” the Coen brothers’ “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and the Sandra Bullock-starring thriller “Bird Box” will play in theaters for one to three weeks before premiering on Netflix.

The move could aid the Oscar aspirations of “Buster Scruggs” and, in particular, “Roma,” which critics have hailed as one of the year’s best.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad