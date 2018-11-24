Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

NYC bank robber writing demand notes on “The Wire” DVD cases

November 24, 2018 11:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Look out, Omar.

Police say a New York City bank robber is demanding cash with notes scribbled on DVD cases of HBO’s “The Wire.”

NBC New York reported Saturday that the man has passed the increasingly violent notes to tellers in three of the four Manhattan heists he’s suspected of committing in recent days.

The NYPD says he’s worn all-black clothing and sunglasses and threatened to bomb or gas the banks if his demands aren’t met.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Detective Martin Speechley tells NBC New York the suspect seems to have an interest in police work, given his use of DVD cases from the acclaimed crime drama.

Speechley says he’d be happy to show him how real police do their jobs by putting him in handcuffs and behind bars.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Seaman guides landing craft air cushion to shore

Today in History

1989: Russia, US leaders suggest Cold War is ending