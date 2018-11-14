Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

NYPD helps Irish family buy tickets to ‘Hamilton’

November 14, 2018 6:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A family from Ireland is thanking a New York City police officer for helping them see the Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

The NYPD writes on Facebook that a woman waited in line for four days for tickets only to find out she was $20 short. That’s when she turned to Officer Ricardo Dicandia of the Times Square unit for help.

The officer pulled a bill out of his pocket to cover the $20 difference so “she didn’t have to throw away her shot.” That’s a reference to a song in the show.

The women sent a thank you note to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office. She wrote her “eldest daughter was crying” and said it was “without doubt the best night” made possible by the officer’s generosity.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots