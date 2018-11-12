Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Obama stops at former high school; speaks with students

November 12, 2018 8:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Michelle Obama visited her old Chicago high school and held a roundtable discussion with some 20 students who had been given excerpts from the former first lady’s new memoir.

Monday’s stop at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School comes a day before the release of her book, “Becoming.” She’ll talk with Oprah Winfrey about the book at the United Center on Tuesday.

The book describes Obama’s upbringing on Chicago’s South Side, as well as her time at Whitney Young and Princeton University.

In excerpts the students received, Obama writes about straddling economic and social worlds as a child and young adult. She writes that she knows her anxiety was part of a “universal challenge of squaring who you are with where you come from and where you want to go.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation