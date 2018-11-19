Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Pamela Anderson calls Australian PM’s comments ‘smutty’

November 19, 2018 7:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pamela Anderson is criticizing Australia’s prime minister for making “smutty, unnecessary comments about a woman voicing her political opinion.”

Appearing on Australia’s “60 Minutes” this month, the “Baywatch” star urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to bring WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to Australia. The Australian citizen claimed asylum in Ecuador’s embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden where he faces allegations that were later dropped.

Morrison turned down the request. But the prime minister added he had “plenty of mates who have asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort out the issue with Pamela.” A government official called the remark “lighthearted.”

Anderson posted a letter on Saturday in which she called Morrison’s remarks “disappointing.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team