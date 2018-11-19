Listen Live Sports

Plans to expand Detroit’s Motown Museum get $500,000 boost

November 19, 2018 10:40 am
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Motown Museum’s expansion plans are getting a $500,000 boost.

The grant from the DTE Energy Foundation was announced Monday by Robin Terry, CEO and chairwoman of the museum . The money will help support the development of an education and community engagement space at the museum for young artists that also will house the museum’s summer camp programs.

The $50 million expansion will be built around the existing museum, which includes the original studio and famed “Hitsville U.S.A.” sign.

The museum is located where company founder Berry Gordy — a former auto plant worker — launched his music empire. The label started in 1959 and scores of stars and hits were created before Motown relocated to California in 1972. The label marks its 60th anniversary early next year .

