Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Prosecutors double down on Harvey Weinstein charges

November 19, 2018 3:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are pushing back against Harvey Weinstein’s latest attempt to have the sexual assault charges against him dismissed.

Prosecutors say the case should proceed despite the recent dismissal of one charge against Weinstein amid allegations of witness coaching.

Weinstein was originally charged with assaulting three women. But a count involving one woman was dismissed after prosecutors said a detective told a witness to suppress doubts about whether the alleged encounter was consensual.

Weinstein’s attorneys say the entire case is tainted by police misconduct and should be dismissed.

Advertisement

But the Manhattan district attorney’s office says in new court filings that the remaining charges are supported by ample evidence.

Weinstein lawyer Benjamin Brafman says the new filing does not inspire any confidence in the integrity of the grand jury proceedings.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team