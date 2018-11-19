Prosecutors double down on Harvey Weinstein charges

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors are pushing back against Harvey Weinstein’s latest attempt to have the sexual assault charges against him dismissed.

Prosecutors say the case should proceed despite the recent dismissal of one charge against Weinstein amid allegations of witness coaching.

Weinstein was originally charged with assaulting three women. But a count involving one woman was dismissed after prosecutors said a detective told a witness to suppress doubts about whether the alleged encounter was consensual.

Weinstein’s attorneys say the entire case is tainted by police misconduct and should be dismissed.

But the Manhattan district attorney’s office says in new court filings that the remaining charges are supported by ample evidence.

Weinstein lawyer Benjamin Brafman says the new filing does not inspire any confidence in the integrity of the grand jury proceedings.

