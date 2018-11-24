Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Queen of Soul’s Detroit mansion sells for $300,000

November 24, 2018 9:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — A historic Detroit mansion owned by late singing legend Aretha Franklin has been sold.

The Detroit News reports that, according to public records, the 5,600-square-foot (520-square-meter) brick home adjacent to the Detroit Golf Club fetched $300,000 in a sale last month. It was built in 1927.

The newspaper reports Franklin bought the home in 1993, but nearly lost it in 2008 due to unpaid property taxes.

Franklin estate personal representative Sabrina Garrett-Owens says “there are no other Detroit properties” that were owned by the Queen of Soul.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Her 4,148-square-foot (385-square-meter) Colonial-style house in suburban Detroit’s Bloomfield Township still is listed for $800,000 .

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit riverfront apartment. She was 76.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 The 37th Annual Government Contract...
12|3 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|4 Serving Citizens Better though Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy surgeon performs emergency appendectomy aboard ship

Today in History

1950: Truman refuses to rule out atomic weapons