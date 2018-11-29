Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Quentin Tarantino marries singer and model Daniella Pick

November 29, 2018 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Quentin Tarantino has married Israeli singer and model Daniella Pick.

People magazine reports that the couple was married in a small ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The two met in 2009 and became engaged last year.

The wedding comes just days after Tarantino wrapped shooting on his next movie, “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt and is slated for 2019 release.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

It’s the first marriage for the 55-year-old “Pulp Fiction” director. The 35-year-old Pick is the daughter of Israeli pop singer and composer Svika Pick.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Small Business Breakfast: DLA...
12|10 CLEEN III Industry Day
12|10 Writing Persuasive Federal Proposals -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors man machine gun aboard Navy ship

Today in History

1941: Japanese forces attack Pearl Harbor