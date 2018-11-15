Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Rapper not dropping guilty plea in Arkansas gun case

November 15, 2018 7:53 am
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Tennessee rapper no longer wants to withdraw his guilty plea from a weapons charge that was filed after he was arrested with a gun following a shooting at a Little Rock nightclub that left 25 people injured last year.

Little Rock television station KATV reports that Ricky Hampton told a federal judge Wednesday that he accepts “full responsibility” after admitting earlier this year he possessed a gun at an eastern Arkansas night club a week before the Little Rock shooting.

Hampton last month asked for a hearing to withdraw his guilty plea.

Hampton uses the stage name “Finese2Tymes.” He was performing on July 1, 2017, at Little Rock’s Power Ultra Lounge when the shooting began . No one was killed but more than two dozen people were injured , mostly from gunshots.

Information from: KATV-TV, http://www.katv.com/

