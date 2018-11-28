Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Police: 3 men walk off with Renoir ahead of Austria auction

November 28, 2018 11:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Three unknown men allegedly stole a painting by French impressionist Pierre-Auguste Renoir from an auction house in Vienna, police said Wednesday.

The thieves walked into the Dorotheum auction house on Monday and removed the painting from a wall in a room on the second floor where it was on display. They then left the building through three different exits and escaped, police said in a written statement.

Police published pictures of the unknown men and asked the public for help in finding the thieves.

An auction listing for the Renoir painting “Golfe, Mer, Falaises Vertes” estimated at between 120,000 euros and 160,000 euros ($136,000-$181,000), was removed from the Dorotheum’s website.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|5 Combat Systems Symposium
12|5 Offset-East Symposium
12|5 Border Management Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldier finishes Marne Mudder obstacle course

Today in History

1790: US Congress moves to Philadelphia