Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Review: ‘Sea of Greed’ will have readers turning the pages

November 6, 2018 1:02 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

“Sea of Greed” (G.P. Putnam’s Sons), by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown

“Sea of Greed,” the latest entry in the NUMA Files series, pits Kurt Austin and his colleagues against a seemingly unstoppable enemy.

Austin runs the Special Assignments team for the National Underwater and Marine Agency (NUMA). He’s working near the Gulf of Mexico with Joe Zavala, his partner and best friend, when they hear a loud explosion from over 12 miles away. They hurry to the site to discover burning oil rigs. The two men rescue several workers, but when they leave the area, they both notice the fire doesn’t burn like a standard oil fire.

They want answers but are called back to Washington for another assignment. The president wants NUMA to uncover the mysterious depletion of the world’s oil. Sites that weeks ago appeared to have the liquid gold in abundance for decades suddenly run dry, and it’s been happening all over the world. When the news leaks about the sudden lack of oil, prices will skyrocket and potentially bankrupt major nations that rely on the substance to fuel their economies. Can NUMA uncover the truth and once again save the world?

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore cloud computing in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The villain is diabolical, our heroes seem to have no way to win, and the action is relentless. In other words, the story is classic Cussler. The thought of the world running out of oil is terrifying, and that along with the wonderful cast of characters makes this one of the better entries in the NUMA Files series.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history