Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Royal sweets: Diana and sons feature in cake competition

November 2, 2018 9:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — There seems to be a bit of a royal obsession on display at the Cake International exhibition taking place in Birmingham in central England.

There was an oversize cake depicting the late Princess Diana with her two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. There’s even a life-size cake of a grown-up Prince Harry with his wife Meghan the duchess of Sussex.

The eye-catching cakes feature in a three-day cake decorating and baking show that includes a number of prizes in various competitions.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors pose for a command photo aboard naval ship

Today in History

1906: Roosevelt makes first presidential trip abroad