Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Serhii Plokhy wins nonfiction book prize for Chernobyl story

November 14, 2018 7:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A book about the causes and consequences of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster has won Britain’s leading nonfiction literary award.

Serhii Plokhy was awarded the 30,000-pound ($39,000) Baillie Gifford Prize at a ceremony in London on Wednesday for “Chernobyl: History of a Tragedy.”

Plokhy, a professor of Ukrainian history at Harvard University, explores the way the Soviet political system, a flawed industry and human error triggered an accident that sent radioactive fallout over half of Europe.

He said the lesson he had learned from Chernobyl was that nuclear power “was the cleanest energy as long as nothing happens. Once it happens it is the dirtiest energy in the world.”

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The award recognizes nonfiction English-language books in the areas of current affairs, history, politics, science, sport, travel, biography, autobiography and the arts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Rangers complete helocast insertion in Hawaii

Today in History

1942: U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve authorized