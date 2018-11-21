Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

November 21, 2018 12:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

iBook charts for week ending November 18, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Becoming by Michelle Obama – 9781524763152 – (Crown)

2. Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci – 9781538761557 – (Grand Central Publishing)

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

3. Past Tense by Lee Child – 9780399593529 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Look Alive Twenty-Five by Janet Evanovich – 9780399179235 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Reckoning by John Grisham – 9780385544160 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty – 9781250069849 – (Flatiron Books)

7. Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly – 9780316486675 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Light We Lost by Jill Santopolo – 9780735212770 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

____

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 55th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army conducts Javelin training in Qatar

Today in History

1963: Johnson establishes Warren Commission