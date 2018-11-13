Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

November 13, 2018 1:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 28, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Incredibles 2

2. Crazy Rich Asians

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

3. Christopher Robin

4. BlacKkKlansman

5. Tomb Raider (2018)

6. The Spy Who Dumped Me

7. Ant-Man and the Wasp

8. Papillon (2018)

9. Skyscraper

10. The Meg

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Leave No Trace

2. Hotel Artemis

3. The Miseducation of Cameron Post

4. Eighth Grade

5. Here and Now

6. Three Identical Strangers

7. Pan’s Labyrinth

8. Juliet, Naked

9. Mountain

10. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Swedish With English Subtitles)

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1962: JFK announces fair housing legislation