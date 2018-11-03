On Nov. 3, 1957, two future number one pop songs were released: “Great Balls Of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis and “At The Hop” by Danny and the Juniors.

In 1961, Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams and Fred Rose became the first people to be elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In 1972, James Taylor and Carly Simon were married at Taylor’s New York apartment. They announced their marriage that night at Taylor’s concert at Radio City Music Hall. They have since split up.

In 1975, “Good Morning America” premiered on ABC, with hosts David Hartman and Nancy Dussault (doo-SOH’).

In 1977, Elton John announced at a London performance that he was retiring from concerts. However, he started performing again two years later.

In 1990, singer and actress Mary Martin died of cancer in California. She was best known for playing Peter Pan on stage and on TV.

Also in 1990, Minnie Pearl celebrated her 50th anniversary with the Grand Ole Opry. She received a congratulatory telegram from the White House.

In 1992, the Grateful Dead announced they would break tradition and would not perform a New Year’s Eve concert in the San Francisco Bay area.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-dancer Ken Berry (“Mayberry R.F.D.”; “Mama’s Family”) is 85. Actor-radio personality Shadoe Stevens (“Dave’s World”) is 72. Singer Lulu is 70. Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr is 66. Kathy Kinney (“The Drew Carey Show”) is 65. Actress Kate Capshaw (“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”) is 65. Comedian Dennis Miller is 65. Singer Adam Ant is 64. Actor Dolph Lundgren (“Rocky IV”) is 61. Actress Julie Berman (“General Hospital”) is 35. Actress Antonia Thomas (“The Good Doctor”) is 32. Musician Courtney Barnett is 31. Reality show personality Kendall Jenner (“Keeping Up With The Kardashians”) is 23.

