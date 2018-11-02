On Nov. 2, 1955, Tennessee Ernie Ford’s “Sixteen Tons” first appeared on the charts.

In 1959, game show contestant Charles Van Doren told a House panel that he had been given questions and answers in advance before appearing on the quiz show “Twenty-One” on NBC.

In 1963, Dion walked out of a live taping of the British TV program “Ready, Steady, Go,” claiming that he was distracted by the go-go dancers.

Also in 1963, the single “Be True to Your School” by The Beach Boys was released.

In 1968, the single “For Once In My Life” by Stevie Wonder was released.

In 1974, George Harrison went on his first tour in eight years. He was on the road in support of his “Dark Horse” album.

In 1979, Mick and Bianca Jagger divorced.

Also in 1979, the movie version of the Who’s “Quadrophenia” opened.

In 2006, Rod Stewart’s divorce from Rachel Hunter was finalized, seven years after they separated. He had proposed to model Penny Lancaster in that time and had a baby with her.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Jay Black (Jay and the Americans) is 80. Actress Stefanie Powers is 76. Singer-actor J.D. Souther (“Nashville”) is 73. Actress Kate Linder (“The Young and the Restless”) is 71. Drummer Carter Beauford of the Dave Matthews Band is 61. Singer k.d. lang is 57. Bassist Bobby Dall of Poison is 55. Actress Lauren Velez (“Dexter”) is 54. Actor David Schwimmer (“Friends”) is 52. Singer Alvin Chea of Take 6 is 51. Jazz singer Kurt Elling is 51. Bassist Fieldy of Korn is 49. Actress Meta Golding (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”) is 47. Singer-guitarist John Hampson of Nine Days is 47. Actress Marisol Nichols (“Riverdale”) is 47. Singer Timothy Christian Riley of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 44. Rapper Nelly is 44. Actor Danny Cooksey (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 43. Guitarist Chris Walla of Death Cab For Cutie is 43. Actor-singer Kendall Schmidt (“Big Time Rush”) is 28.

