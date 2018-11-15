On Nov. 15, 1969, singer Janis Joplin was arrested in Tampa, Florida, for using vulgar and indecent language at her concert. Joplin was released on bond, and the charges eventually were dropped.

Also in 1969, the Star Club in Hamburg, Germany, where The Beatles performed in their early days, closed its doors for good.

In 1977, the soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever” was released.

In 1980, David Bowie opened on Broadway in the title role of “The Elephant Man.”

In 1990, Milli Vanilli producer Frank Farian admitted that Rob Pilatus (pil-AY’-tus) and Fab Morvan didn’t sing a note on their “Girl You Know It’s True” album.

In 1996, Michael Jackson married dermatologist aide Debbie Rowe in Sydney, Australia. She was six months pregnant with his child. They later divorced.

In 2000, Michael Abram was acquitted of stabbing George Harrison in his home. Abram was found innocent by reason of insanity.

In 2004, rapper Dr. Dre was punched at the Vibe Awards by Jimmy “James” Johnson, who was then stabbed by rapper Young Buck.

Also in 2004, ABC ran a sketch during “Monday Night Football” showing Nicolette Sheridan in a towel trying to persuade Terrell Owens of the Philadelphia Eagles to spend the night with her. The sketch prompted an uproar that resulted in an apology from ABC.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Ed Asner is 89. Singer Petula Clark is 86. Comedian Jack Burns of Burns and Schreiber is 85. Actress Joanna Barnes (“Spartacus,” ”The Parent Trap”) is 84. Actor Yaphet Kotto (“Homicide: Life On The Street”) is 79. Actor Sam Waterston (“Law and Order”) is 78. Singer Anni-Frid Lyngstad of ABBA is 73. Actress Beverly D’Angelo (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 67. Actor James Widdoes (“Animal House”) is 65. News correspondent John Roberts is 62. Bandleader Kevin Eubanks (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) is 61. Rapper E-40 is 51. Country singer Jack Ingram is 48. Drummer David Carr of Third Day is 44. Singer Chad Kroeger (KROO’-ger) of Nickelback is 44. Drummer Jesse Sandoval (The Shins) is 44. Actress Virginie Ledoyen (“The Beach”) is 42. Actor Sean Murray (“NCIS”) is 41. Rapper B.o.B is 30. Actress Shailene Woodley is 27. Actress Emma Dumont (“Bunheads”) is 24.

