On Nov. 14, 1943, 25-year-old Leonard Bernstein (BURN’-styn) made his public debut as conductor of the New York Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra. Bernstein filled in at the last minute for Bruno Walter, who became sick prior to a nationally broadcast concert.

In 1960, Elvis Presley’s “It’s Now Or Never” set a record for the fastest-selling single in British history, selling 780,000 copies in its first week.

In 1988, the comedy “Murphy Brown,” starring Candice Bergen, made its debut on CBS.

In 1991, the Fox network debuted Michael Jackson’s “Black Or White” video. Callers to network affiliates complained about the video’s sexual nature and violent content. Jackson later said he didn’t mean to offend anyone.

In 1998, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman were married at a chapel in Las Vegas. They divorced after less than five months of marriage.

In 1999, Gary Glitter was acquitted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old fan. Just hours later, he was ordered jailed for downloading thousands of pornographic pictures of children.

In 2016, country singer Holly Dunn died after a battle with ovarian cancer in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was 59.

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Kathleen Hughes (“Babe”) is 90. Jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis is 84. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 71. Guitarist James Young of Styx is 69. Singer Stephen Bishop is 67. Pianist Yanni is 64. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 57. Actress Laura San Giacomo (GEE’-ah-coh-moh) (“Just Shoot Me”) is 57. Rapper Reverend Run of Run-DMC is 54. Actor Patrick Warburton (“The Tick,” ”Seinfeld”) is 54. Singer Jeanette Jurado of Expose’ is 53. Bassist Brian Yale of Matchbox Twenty is 50. Singer Butch Walker (Marvelous 3) is 49. Actor Josh Duhamel (du-MEHL’) (“Las Vegas”) is 46. Drummer Travis Barker of Blink-182 is 43. Drummer Robby Shaffer of MercyMe is 43. Actor Brian Dietzen (“NCIS”) is 41. Rapper Shyheim is 41. Bassist Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach is 39. Comedian Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Russell Tovey (“Quantico”) is 37. Actor Cory Michael Smith (“Gotham”) is 32.

