On Nov. 12, 1970, singer Jim Morrison performed with The Doors for the last time during a concert in New Orleans. Morrison died in July 1971.

In 1980, Bruce Springsteen earned his first number-one album, with “The River.”

In 1984, Madonna released her “Like A Virgin” album.

In 1987, Sly Stone showed up over an hour late to his comeback concert in Los Angeles. When he got there, he was arrested for nonpayment of child support.

In 1990, Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood was injured when he was struck by a car west of London.

Also in 1990, actress Eve Arden died of heart failure. She had starred in the TV shows “Our Miss Brooks” and “The Mothers-In-Law.”

In 1991, talk show host Oprah Winfrey testified on Capitol Hill in favor of a bill aimed at making sure convicted child abusers aren’t hired to take care of children.

Today’s Birthdays: Playwright-actor Wallace Shawn (“The Princess Bride”) is 75. Singer Brian Hyland is 75. Keyboardist Booker T. Jones of Booker T. and the MG’s is 74. Sportscaster Al Michaels is 74. Singer Neil Young is 73. Guitarist Buck Dharma of Blue Oyster Cult is 71. Country singer Barbara Fairchild is 68. Actress Megan Mullally (“Will and Grace”) is 60. Actor Sam Lloyd (“Scrubs”) is 55. Bassist David Ellefson (Megadeth) is 54. Actress Rebecca Wisocky (“Devious Maids”) is 47. Actress Tamala Jones (“Castle,” ”The Brothers”) is 44. Actress Angela Watson (“Step By Step”) is 44. Singer Tevin Campbell is 42. Actress Ashley Williams (“Huff,” ”Good Morning, Miami”) is 40. Actress Cote de Pablo (“NCIS”) is 39. Actor Ryan Gosling is 38. Bassist Chris Huffman of Casting Crowns is 38. Actress Anne Hathaway is 36. Singer Omarion (B2K) is 34. Drummer Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes is 28.

