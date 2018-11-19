On Nov. 19, 1964, The Beefeaters changed their name to The Byrds.

In 1968, Diana Ross interrupted a set by The Supremes at the Royal Command Variety Performance in London to make a plea for racial harmony. The audience applauded for two minutes.

In 1970, James Brown married Dierdre Jenkins at her home in South Carolina.

In 1979, Chuck Berry was released from a prison farm in California after serving two months for tax evasion in 1973.

Advertisement

In 1990, pop duo Milli Vanilli was stripped of its Grammy because other singers had lent their voices to the “Girl You Know It’s True” album.

In 1993, Nirvana taped an all-acoustic show in New York for “MTV Unplugged.” It aired a month later.

In 2001, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland (WY’-land) was arrested in Las Vegas for domestic battery after getting into a fight with his wife. He later pleaded guilty and was ordered to undergo counseling.

In 2002, Michael Jackson dangled his baby son, nicknamed Blanket, over a fourth-floor balcony at a hotel in Berlin for fans waiting outside.

In 2005, musician Gary Glitter was arrested while trying to board a flight from Vietnam to Thailand. He was later convicted of child molestation.

Also in 2005, singer Christina Aguilera married music executive Jordan Bratman in California’s Napa Valley. They have since divorced.

Also in 2005, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley married Erin Sutton in Pasadena, California.

In 2017, country singer Mel Tillis died at the age of 85 in Ocala, Florida. He had dealt with intestinal issues for a year, but he died of respiratory failure.

Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Larry King is 85. Talk show host Dick Cavett is 82. Media mogul Ted Turner is 80. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 76. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 69. Actor Robert Beltran (“Big Love,” ”Star Trek: Voyager”) is 65. Actress Kathleen Quinlan is 64. Actress Glynnis O’Connor is 63. Journalist Ann Curry is 62. Actress Allison Janney (“The West Wing”) is 59. Drummer Matt Sorum of Velvet Revolver (and Guns N’ Roses) is 58. Actress Meg Ryan is 57. Actress Jodie Foster is 56. Actress Terry Farrell (“Becker”) is 55. Drummer Travis McNabb (Better Than Ezra) is 49. Singer Tony Rich is 47. Singer Jason Albert of Heartland is 45. Country singer Billy Currington is 45. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 45. Singer Tamika Scott of Xscape is 43. Rapper Lil’ Mo is 41. Director Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight”) is 39. Guitarist Browan Lollar of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 36. Actor Adam Driver (“Girls”) is 35. Country singer Cam is 34. Rapper Tyga is 29.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.