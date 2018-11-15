Listen Live Sports

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

November 15, 2018 4:38 pm
 
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of November 14, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $9,756,530; $124.26.

2. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,612,663; $122.51.

3. Ed Sheeran; $6,023,219; $91.89.

4. U2; $4,676,648; $133.07.

5. Celine Dion; $4,641,885; $235.77.

6. Drake; $4,236,951; $116.29.

7. Eagles ; $4,080,199; $148.92.

8. Bruno Mars; $3,557,078; $146.44.

9. Billy Joel; $3,542,531; $119.54.

10. Helene Fischer; $3,435,219; $82.36.

11. Kenny Chesney; $3,432,546; $92.84.

12. Roger Waters; $2,557,778; $69.51.

13. Justin Timberlake; $2,095,071; $108.69.

14. Phil Collins; $2,092,876; $150.65.

15. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $2,027,717; $509.37.

16. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,810,296; $97.89.

17. Iron Maiden; $1,616,893; $78.93.

18. Britney Spears; $1,466,402; $139.41.

19. Luke Bryan; $1,460,535; $71.03.

20. Paul Simon; $1,432,930; $112.08.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

