The Associated Press
 
Trump says he might attend White House Correspondents Dinner

November 20, 2018 11:31 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting he might attend next year’s White House Correspondents Dinner now that the event is no longer featuring a comedian.

Trump tweeted Tuesday night: “So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?”

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Monday that Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow would address its annual dinner next year following the pushback over Wolf’s sharply anti-Trump performance last time.

Presidents traditionally attend the dinner, but Trump has skipped it for two straight years.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

