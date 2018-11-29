Listen Live Sports

University of Michigan to livestream Auschwitz music concert

November 29, 2018 3:10 pm
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan plans to livestream the performance of a musical arrangement not heard in concert since prisoners performed it at Auschwitz during World War II.

University officials said numerous livestream requests came from around the world after The Associated Press published a story Monday about the discovery of the manuscript for “The Most Beautiful Time of Life.”

The piece was arranged by three prisoners and discovered by music theory professor Patricia Hall at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum in Poland. It was a popular song in the early 1940s under its original German title.

The livestream is planned for 8 p.m. Friday. The arrangement will be performed at the school in Ann Arbor by the Contemporary Directions Ensemble, which has also recorded the piece.

Hall plans to speak during the concert, which will be recorded.

