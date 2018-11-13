Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

University officials remove Confederate-themed exhibit

November 13, 2018 5:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — A private liberal arts university in Virginia says an exhibit that included depictions of Confederate statues has been removed after some students called the installation racist.

News outlets report Mary Baldwin University administrators removed the exhibit titled “Relevant/Scrap” last week, two days after it opened. The two artists say their work was misinterpreted but agreed with its removal from the university’s Hunt Gallery.

University spokeswoman Liesel Crosier says the exhibit included depictions of Richmond’s Confederate statues in “prints, drawings and three-dimensional installations,” including an interactive piece that invited viewers to write comments next to images of the statues on preprinted cards.

Crosier says the students thought the imagery was culturally insensitive and didn’t align with Mary Baldwin values. He says the artists were booked for the gallery before the artwork was produced.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army assists with typhoon relief in Pacific Islands

Today in History

1975: Senate report charges US involvement in assassination plots