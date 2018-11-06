Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

University’s marching band suspended amid hazing allegations

November 6, 2018 11:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Bowie State University in Maryland says its marching band has been suspended in the wake of hazing allegations against the group.

News outlets report that the Symphony of Soul Band was suspended Friday after claims of hazing within the band surfaced.

Spokeswoman Cassandra Robinson said in a statement that the university became aware of serious allegations of hazing affecting the Symphony of Soul Band. She says the university has suspended all band activity to ensure the continued safety of their students, pending further internal investigation.

News outlets say it’s unclear what type of hazing the band is alleged to have conducted.

        Insight by HighPoint Global: Federal practitioners provide examples of the digital customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors usher in ship as it returns to Virginia base

Today in History

1995: Budget issues spark longest government shutdown period in history