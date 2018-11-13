Listen Live Sports

Upcoming Merkel book includes extensive interviews with her

November 13, 2018 8:06 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — An upcoming biography of Angela Merkel will draw upon extensive interviews with the German chancellor and with those who know her.

Kati Marton’s “A Pastor’s Daughter” is scheduled for 2020, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. Marton herself has a long background in Germany, as a correspondent with ABC News and as the wife of a former U.S. ambassador to Germany, Richard Holbrooke, who died in 2010. Last year, she wrote a profile of Merkel for Vogue magazine. Marton’s previous books include “The Great Escape: Nine Jews Who Fled Hitler and Changed the World” and “True Believer: Stalin’s Last American Spy.”

Merkel has been German chancellor since 2005. She announced recently that she will seek neither re-election as chancellor nor as chair of her own party, the Christian Democratic Union.

