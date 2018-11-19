Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Vatican hosts Russian art, icons from Tretyakov Gallery

November 19, 2018 6:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican is hosting an unprecedented exhibition of Russian fine art, bringing treasures from Moscow’s famed Tretyakov Gallery to Rome following a sold-out exhibit of Vatican works at the state museum two years ago.

The Tretyakov is loaning some of its most important paintings and religious icons for “Pilgrimage of Russian Art: From Dionysius to Malevich.” Many of them are leaving the gallery for the first time.

Organizers said Monday that the exchange was discussed when President Vladimir Putin met in 2013 with Pope Francis. The Vatican Museums have proposed similar cultural exchanges with China, part of the soft diplomacy the Holy See encourages in places where Catholics are a minority.

The free exhibit runs from Tuesday through Feb. 16 at the Braccio di Carlo Magno gallery, off St. Peter’s Square.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team