WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended November 4th.

FICTION

1. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown” by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)

2. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Elevation” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Dark Sacred Nights” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

5. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)

7. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

8. “The Next Person You Meet in Heaven” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

9. “Dork Diaries 13: Tales From a Not-So-Happy Birthday” by Rachel Renée Russell (Aladdin Paperbacks)

10. “Ambush” by James Patterson & James O. Born (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. “Medical Medium Liver Rescue” by Anthony William (Hay House)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Cook Like a Pro” by Ina Garten (Clarkson Potter)

4. “Beastie Boys Book” by Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz (Spiegel & Grau)

5. “Killing the SS” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

6. “Hindsight” by Justin Timberlake (Harper Design)

7. “Ship of Fools” by Tucker Carlson (Free Press)

8. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)

9. “Why Don’t We: In the Limelight” by Why don’t We (HarperCollins)

10. “The Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Dark Sacred Nights” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

2. “Elevation” by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. “The Reckoning” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Archangel’s Prophecy” by Nalini Singh (Berkley)

5. “Rescuing Mary” by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)

6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Penguin)

7. “Oathbringer” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

8. “Every Breath” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

9. “Muffin Top” by Avery Flynn ((Entagled: Amara)

10. “Shades of Wicked” by Jeaniene Frost (Avon)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Dead Mountain” by Donnie Eichar (Chronicle Books)

4. “Killing the SS” Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Co.)

5. “The Indifferent Stars Above” by Daniel James Brown (William Morrow)

6. “The Corfu Trilogy” by Gerald Durrell (Open Road Media)

7. “The Dark Heart” by Joakim Palmkvist (AmazonCrossing)

8. “The Written World” by Martin Puchner (Random House)

9. “Unstuff Your Life!” by Andrew J. Mellen (Avery Publishing)

10. “Fix-it and forget-it Box Set” by Phyllis Good (Good Books)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.