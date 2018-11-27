Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Zimmern apologizes for comments about Chinese restaurants

November 27, 2018 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — “Bizarre Foods ” host Andrew Zimmern is apologizing for his comments about Chinese restaurants after he was criticized as culturally insensitive.

Zimmern just opened his own Chinese restaurant, Lucky Cricket, in Minnesota.

Last week, Fast Company posted an interview from the summer in which Zimmern says he was saving the souls of people who dine at “(expletive) restaurants masquerading as Chinese food” in the Midwest.

The Eater said his remarks represented cultural elitism. An op-ed in The Washington Post called them insulting.

        Insight by Verizon: Feds provide perspective on IT modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In a statement to the Star Tribune , Zimmern admits his comments sounded arrogant. He took responsibility and attempted to clarify, saying many diners in the Twin Cities area eat Chinese food in malls, and he hopes to expose them to the “greatness of Chinese and Chinese-American cuisines.”

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|4 Foundations of Capture Management - Bid...
12|4 Securing Digital ID 2018
12|4 Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors rig barricade during flight deck drill

Today in History

1831: John Quincy Adams takes seat in House