2019 Grammy Awards: List of nominees in top categories

A list of nominees in the top categories at the 61th annual Grammy Awards, announced Friday by The Recording Academy.

— Album of the year: “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B; “By the Way, I Forgive You,” Brandi Carlile; “Scorpion,” Drake; “H.E.R.,”H.E.R.; “Beerbongs & Bentleys,” Post Malone; “Dirty Computer,” Janelle Monae; “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves; “Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By,” Kendrick Lamar.

— Record of the year: “I Like It,” Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin; “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile; “This Is America,” Childish Gambino; “God’s Plan,” Drake; “Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper; “All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA; “Rockstar,” Post Malone and 21 Savage; “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai, DJ Mustard, Larrance Dopson and Joelle James; “In My Blood,” Shawn Mendes, Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoffrey Warburton; “The Joke,” Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth; “This Is America,” Childish Gambino and Ludwig Goransson; “God’s Plan,” Drake, Noah “40” Shebib, Boi-1Da, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan and Ron LaTour; “Shallow,” Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt; “All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar, SZA, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith; “The Middle,” Zedd, Grey, Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Marcus Lomax.

Advertisement

— Best new artist: Chloe x Halle; Luke Combs; Greta Van Fleet; H.E.R.; Dua Lipa; Margo Price; Bebe Rexha; Jorja Smith.

— Best pop solo performance: “Colors,” Beck; “Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello; “God Is A Woman,” Ariana Grande; “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga; “Better Now,” Post Malone.

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Fall In Line,” Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato; “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” Backstreet Boys; “‘S Wonderful,” Tony Bennett and Diana Krall; “Shallow,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper; “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5 and Cardi B; “Say Something,” Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton; “The Middle,” Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

— Best pop vocal album: “Camila,” Camila Cabello; “Meaning of Life,” Kelly Clarkson; “Sweetener,” Ariana Grande; “Shawn Mendes,” Shawn Mendes; “Beautiful Trauma,” Pink; “Reputation,” Taylor Swift.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love Is Here to Stay,” Tony Bennett and Diana Krall; “My Way,” Willie Nelson; “Nat “King” Cole & Me,” Gregory Porter; “Standards (Deluxe),” Seal; “The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!,” Barbra Streisand.

— Best dance/electronic album: “Singularity,” Jon Hopkins; “Woman Worldwide,” Justice; “Treehouse,” Sofi Tukker; “Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides,” SOPHIE; “Lune Rouge,” TOKiMONSTA.

— Best rock album: “Rainier Fog,” Alice In Chains; “Mania,” Fall Out Boy; “Prequelle,” Ghost; “From the Fires,” Greta Van Fleet; “Pacific Daydream,” Weezer.

— Best alternative music album: “Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino,” Arctic Monkeys; “Colors,” Beck; “Utopia,” Bjork; “American Utopia,” David Byrne; “Masseduction,” St. Vincent.

— Best urban contemporary album: “Everything Is Love,” The Carters (Beyonce and Jay-Z); “The Kids Are Alright,” Chloe x Halle; “Chris Dave and the Drumhedz,” Chris Dave And The Drumhedz; “War & Leisure,” Miguel; “Ventriloquism,” Meshell Ndegeocello.

— Best R&B album: “Sex & Cigarettes,” Toni Braxton; “Good Thing,” Leon Bridges; “Honestly,” Lalah Hathaway; “H.E.R.,” H.E.R.; “Gumbo Unplugged (Live),” PJ Morton.

— Best rap album: “Invasion of Privacy,” Cardi B; “Swimming,” Mac Miller; “Victory Lap,” Nipsey Hussle; “Daytona,” Pusha T; “Astroworld,” Travis Scott.

— Best country album: “Unapologetically,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Port Saint Joe,” Brothers Osborne; “Girl Going Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde; “Golden Hour,” Kacey Musgraves; “From A Room: Volume 2,” Chris Stapleton.

— Best jazz vocal album: “My Mood Is You,” Freddy Cole; “The Questions,” Kurt Elling; “The Subject Tonight Is Love,” Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz and Gary Versace; “If You Really Want,” Raul Midon With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza; “The Window,” Cecile McLorin Salvant.

— Best jazz instrumental album: “Diamond Cut,” Tia Fuller; “Live In Europe,” Fred Hersch Trio; “Seymour Reads The Constitution!,” Brad Mehldau Trio; “Still Dreaming,” Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade; “Emanon,” The Wayne Shorter Quartet.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Call Me By Your Name”; “Deadpool 2”; “The Greatest Showman”; “Lady Bird”; “Stranger Things.”

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Boi-1da; Larry Klein; Linda Perry; Kanye West; Pharrell Williams.

— Best music video: “Apes–t,” The Carters; “This Is America,” Childish Gambino; “I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas; “PYNK,” Janelle Monae; “MUMBO JUMBO,” Tierra Whack.

— Best music film: “Life In 12 Bars,” Eric Clapton; “Whitney,” (Whitney Houston); “Quincy,” Quincy Jones; “Itzhak,” Itzhak Perlman; “The King,” (Elvis Presley).

___

Online: http://www.grammy.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.