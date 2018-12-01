AM Prep-Today in Entertainment History

On Dec. 1, 1950, Sam Cooke joined the gospel group The Soul Stirrers.

In 1956, the Leonard Bernstein (BURN’-styn) musical “Candide,” based on the story by Voltaire, opened on Broadway.

In 1957, Buddy Holly and Sam Cooke made their national TV debuts on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

In 1958, the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Flower Drum Song” opened on Broadway.

Also in 1958, RCA Records signed singer Neil Sedaka.

In 1960, Paul McCartney and Pete Best were deported from West Germany on suspicion of arson.

In 1982, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” album was released. It went on to become the biggest-selling album of all time.

In 1986, singer Lee Dorsey died in New Orleans of complications from emphysema. He’s known for the hits “Ya-Ya” and “Working In The Coal Mine.”

In 1989, actress Jane Fonda and political activist Tom Hayden filed separate petitions for divorce in Santa Monica, California. Both said the split was amicable.

In 1994, rapper Tupac Shakur (TOO’-pak shah-KOOR’) was convicted of sexually abusing a woman in a hotel room. Shakur was also recovering from gunshot wounds suffered the day earlier after he was robbed outside a studio in New York.

In 2004, Tom Brokaw hosted his last night of NBC’s “Nightly News.” He had been on the anchor desk for 23 years.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor-director Woody Allen is 83. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 79. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 76. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 74. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 74. Actress-singer Bette Midler is 73. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 72. Actor Treat Williams is 67. Country singer Kim Richey is 62. Actress Charlene Tilton is 60. Model-actress Carol Alt is 58. Actor Jeremy Northam (“The Tudors,” ”Happy, Texas”) is 57. Actor Nestor Carbonell (“Lost,” ”Suddenly Susan”) is 51. Actress Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) is 48. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 48. Singer Bart Millard (MIL’-urd) of MercyMe is 46. Actor David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 43. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 41. Singer Mat Kearney (KAR’-nee) is 40. Drummer Mika Fineo of Filter is 37. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogie One: A Star Wars Story”) is 36. Singer-actress Janelle Monae is 33. Actress Ashley Monique Clark (“The Hughleys”) is 30. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 30. Actress Zoe Kravitz (“Insurgent,” ”Divergent”) is 30. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 28.

